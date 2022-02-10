Fire report for Feb. 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY3:32 p.m. — 2111 SW McKinley, medical.4:25 p.m. — 2204 NW Denver, medical.4:49 p.m. — 3146 Cache Road, structure fire.5:39 p.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.6:48 p.m. — 1811 NW Ozmun, medical.10:44 p.m. — 915 SW 60th, service call.10:49 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, automatic alarm.10:58 p.m. — 1602 NW 12th, odor investigation.11:03 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.11:52 p.m. — 332 NW Mission, medical.WEDNESDAY1:08 a.m. — 7301 SW Lee, medical.1:33 a.m. — 1210 NW Goodyear, medical.2:14 a.m. — 2331 NW Austin, medical.3:09 a.m. — 3132 Cache Road, medical.5:00 a.m. — 706 1/2 SW 10th, medical.7:37 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, medical.7:53 a.m. — 5404 SW Lee, medical.8:42 a.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.9:27 a.m. — 4220 NW Lindy, medical.9:48 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.10:02 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams. service call.10:17 a.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.10:30 a.m. — 1708 SE Indiana, medical.10:35 a.m. — 104 NW 16th, structure fire.11:15 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, outside fire.11:32 a.m. — 905 SW F, medical.11:34 a.m. — 1430 SW Washington, medical.11:41 a.m. — 2634 SW H, medical.11:44 a.m. — 1320 SE Barclay, medical.12:28 p.m. — 1523 NW 31st, medical.12:38 p.m. — 3708 NE Madison, service call.12:45 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.1:24 p.m. — 923 SW 9th, medical.1:32 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.1:50 p.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.1:56 p.m. — 1506 NW Euclid, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists