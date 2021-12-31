Fire report for Dec. 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY5:15 p.m. — 328 SW 72nd, medical.6:20 p.m. — 2602 NW Ferris, medical.6:30 p.m. — 421 NW 2nd, fuel spill.8:39 p.m. — 2308 NW 28th Place, medical.8:39 p.m. — 2302 NW Sheridan Road. medical.9:23 p.m. — 923 SW 9th, medical.THURSDAY00:44 a.m. — 2408 NW 52nd, medical.2:44 a.m. — 1748 SW 12th, medical.6:19 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, medical.9:14 a.m. — 421 SE Interstate, medical.9:32 a.m. — 620 SW 6th, medical.6:46 a.m. — 112 SE Tattershall Way, automatic alarm.10:29 a.m. — 2100 SW 6th, medical.11:24 a.m. — 340 NW 65th, medical.11:00 a.m. — 1602 NE Eastlake, service call.11:52 a.m. — 120 NE Arlington, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Address Emergency Medicine Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists