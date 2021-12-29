Fire report for Dec. 29, 2021 Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:07 p.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.3:59 p.m. — 4232 SW Summit, medical.4:15 p.m. — 7301 W. Lee, medical.4:31 p.m. — 2804 SW J. medical.5:50 p.m. — 4708 NW 47th Place, medical.5:58 p.m. — 331 SW C, medical.6:30 p.m. — 1310 NW Ash, medical.7:14 p.m. — 3428 Cache Road, medical.7:19 p.m. — 4631 SE Aberdeen, structure fire.8:16 p.m. — 2409 NW 22nd, structure fire.8:27 p.m. — Northeast Cache Road and Northeast 15th Street, outside fire.9:27 p.m. — 1707 SE Indiana, service call.10:37 p.m. — 5602 NW Rebecca Terrace, medical.TUESDAY00:05 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.00:46 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.00:53 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, service call.3:42 a.m. — 1302 NW Victory, outside fire.5:40 a.m. — 2717 NW Arlington, service call.7:46 a.m. — 608 SW Washington, medical.9:38 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, automatic alarm.10:53 a.m. — 1624 NW 32nd, medical.10:57 a.m. — 2620 W. Gore, medical.11:08 a.m. — 5401 NW King Richard, medical.11:09 a.m. — Southwest 21st Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medical Southwest Medicine Emergency Northeast Address Road Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists