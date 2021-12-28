Fire report for Dec. 28, 2021 Dec 28, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:36 p.m. — 2051 SW 45th, medical.4:51 p.m. — No. 2 S. Sheridan, medical.5:28 p.m. — 609 S. Sheridan, medical.5:38 p.m. — No. 1 SW 49th, service call.5:42 p.m. — 6701 Cache Road, medical.6:52 p.m. — 1406 SW 6th, medical.6:58 p.m. — 1203 SW 24th Place, electrical hazard.7:20 p.m. — 6810 NW Surreywood Circle, medical.7:30 p.m. — 701 SW McKinnley, medical.9:25 p.m. — Northwest 58th Street and Northwest Glenn Avenue, public service.9:39 p.m. — 6920 W. Lee, service call.MONDAY1:30 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.1:45 a.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.2:18 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.2:33 a.m. — 102 SW 17th, medical.5:17 a.m. — 2215 NW 26th, medical.7:23 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound Road, medical.7:44 a.m. — 1302 SW Tennessee, medical.8:03 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.8:40 a.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.9:14 a.m. — Northeast Angus Place and Northeast Angus Street, electrical hazard.9:16 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.9:19 a.m. — 5329 NW Ash, medical.11:17 a.m. — 105 NW 14th, structure fire.11:20 a.m. — 807 SE Brigadoon Way, medical.12:27 p.m. — 920 S. Sheridan, outside fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Address Emergency Medical Angus Place Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists