Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:36 p.m. — 2051 SW 45th, medical.

4:51 p.m. — No. 2 S. Sheridan, medical.

5:28 p.m. — 609 S. Sheridan, medical.

5:38 p.m. — No. 1 SW 49th, service call.

5:42 p.m. — 6701 Cache Road, medical.

6:52 p.m. — 1406 SW 6th, medical.

6:58 p.m. — 1203 SW 24th Place, electrical hazard.

7:20 p.m. — 6810 NW Surreywood Circle, medical.

7:30 p.m. — 701 SW McKinnley, medical.

9:25 p.m. — Northwest 58th Street and Northwest Glenn Avenue, public service.

9:39 p.m. — 6920 W. Lee, service call.

MONDAY

1:30 a.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.

1:45 a.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

2:18 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.

2:33 a.m. — 102 SW 17th, medical.

5:17 a.m. — 2215 NW 26th, medical.

7:23 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound Road, medical.

7:44 a.m. — 1302 SW Tennessee, medical.

8:03 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

8:40 a.m. — 1611 SW H, medical.

9:14 a.m. — Northeast Angus Place and Northeast Angus Street, electrical hazard.

9:16 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.

9:19 a.m. — 5329 NW Ash, medical.

11:17 a.m. — 105 NW 14th, structure fire.

11:20 a.m. — 807 SE Brigadoon Way, medical.

12:27 p.m. — 920 S. Sheridan, outside fire.