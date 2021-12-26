Fire report for Dec. 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:56 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan, public service.4:58 p.m. — 19 SE F, structure fire.5:46 p.m. — 5846 NW Dearborn, medical.6:36 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.7:10 p.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.7:39 p.m. — 2325 NW Dunstan Lane, medical.7:44 p.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.8:37 p.m. — 1908 NW Glenn, automatic alarm.8:43 p.m. — 5310 NW Oak, medical.8:51 p.m. — 1405 NW Kingsbury, medical.9:46 p.m. — 343 NW 2nd, medical.11:17 p.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, smoke investigation.11:44 p.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.SATURDAY00:40 a.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.00:50 a.m. — 1309 NW Baldwin, medical.1:24 a.m. — 2302 NW Hoover, medical.1:27 a.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.1:52 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, service call.3:19 a.m. — 4513 NE Pheasant Way, service call.3:26 a.m. — 4311 NW Hoover, medical.3:34 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest J Avenue, outside fire.3:36 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, automatic alarm.4:14 a.m. — 701 SW D, automatic alarm.4:50 a.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.4:50 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest J Avenue, outside fire.6:17 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, automatic alarm.8:27 a.m. — 724 SE 41st, service call.10:48 a.m. — 4802 SE Churchill Way, automatic alarm.11:05 a.m. — 2002 NW Taft, medical.11:36 a.m. — 124 SE Surrey Lane, medical.12:43 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.1:10 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.1:22 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.1:44 p.m. — 4741 NW Motif Manor, medical.2:30 p.m. — 6938 SW Forest, medical.3:06 p.m. — 1234 SW 25th Pl., medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Southwest Emergency Address Medicine Politics Medical Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists