Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:56 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan, public service.

4:58 p.m. — 19 SE F, structure fire.

5:46 p.m. — 5846 NW Dearborn, medical.

6:36 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.

7:10 p.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.

7:39 p.m. — 2325 NW Dunstan Lane, medical.

7:44 p.m. — 2527 NW 38th, medical.

8:37 p.m. — 1908 NW Glenn, automatic alarm.

8:43 p.m. — 5310 NW Oak, medical.

8:51 p.m. — 1405 NW Kingsbury, medical.

9:46 p.m. — 343 NW 2nd, medical.

11:17 p.m. — Northwest Pollard Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, smoke investigation.

11:44 p.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.

SATURDAY

00:40 a.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.

00:50 a.m. — 1309 NW Baldwin, medical.

1:24 a.m. — 2302 NW Hoover, medical.

1:27 a.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.

1:52 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, service call.

3:19 a.m. — 4513 NE Pheasant Way, service call.

3:26 a.m. — 4311 NW Hoover, medical.

3:34 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest J Avenue, outside fire.

3:36 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, automatic alarm.

4:14 a.m. — 701 SW D, automatic alarm.

4:50 a.m. — 5327 NW Euclid, medical.

4:50 a.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest J Avenue, outside fire.

6:17 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, automatic alarm.

8:27 a.m. — 724 SE 41st, service call.

10:48 a.m. — 4802 SE Churchill Way, automatic alarm.

11:05 a.m. — 2002 NW Taft, medical.

11:36 a.m. — 124 SE Surrey Lane, medical.

12:43 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

1:10 p.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.

1:22 p.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.

1:44 p.m. — 4741 NW Motif Manor, medical.

2:30 p.m. — 6938 SW Forest, medical.

3:06 p.m. — 1234 SW 25th Pl., medical.