Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

4:33 p.m. — 6204 Cache Road, medical.

5:04 p.m. — 810 SW 9th, medical.

5:33 p.m. — 1604 NW Taft, medical.

7:13 p.m. — 2002 SW Lee, medical.

7:13 p.m. — 3708 NE Madison, service call.

7:14 p.m. — 340 NW 65th, medical.

10:14 p.m. — 2810 NW 22nd, medical.

THURSDAY

7:30 a.m. — 1110 NW St. James Pl., automatic alarm.

8:06 a.m. — 907 NW Bell, medical.

10:06 a.m. — 2810 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.

11:43 a.m. — 2331 SW Tulane, medical.

12:03 p.m. — 200 SW C, gas leak.

12:25 p.m. — 910 SW 34th, automatic alarm.

1:27 p.m. — 1717 NW Smith, structure fire.

1:17 p.m. — 914 SW H, medical.

1:55 p.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, structure fire.

12:53 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.

2:52 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.

2:27 p.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Cache Road, medical.