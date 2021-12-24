Fire report for Dec. 24, 2021 Dec 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY4:33 p.m. — 6204 Cache Road, medical.5:04 p.m. — 810 SW 9th, medical.5:33 p.m. — 1604 NW Taft, medical.7:13 p.m. — 2002 SW Lee, medical.7:13 p.m. — 3708 NE Madison, service call.7:14 p.m. — 340 NW 65th, medical.10:14 p.m. — 2810 NW 22nd, medical.THURSDAY7:30 a.m. — 1110 NW St. James Pl., automatic alarm.8:06 a.m. — 907 NW Bell, medical.10:06 a.m. — 2810 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.11:43 a.m. — 2331 SW Tulane, medical.12:03 p.m. — 200 SW C, gas leak.12:25 p.m. — 910 SW 34th, automatic alarm.1:27 p.m. — 1717 NW Smith, structure fire.1:17 p.m. — 914 SW H, medical.1:55 p.m. — 1314 NW Irwin, structure fire.12:53 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, service call.2:52 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.2:27 p.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Medical Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists