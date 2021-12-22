Fire report for Dec. 22, 2021 Dec 22, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:15 p.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, public service.3:56 p.m. — 615 SW Washington, medical.4:38 p.m. — 3807 NW Arlington, service call.4:52 p.m. — 802 SW Goodyear, medical.6:54 p.m. — 7216 NW Dogwood Lane, medical.6:57 p.m. — 1125 E. Gore, automatic alarm.7:24 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.8:00 p.m. — 4813 NW Floyd, service call.10:04 p.m. — 2704 NW 42nd, medical.10:12 p.m. — 7122 NW Ash, medical.10:22 p.m. — 2210 NW Hoover, medical.11:02 p.m. — 1509 NW 17th, medical.TUESDAY1:32 a.m. — 1505 SW D, medical.3:26 a.m. — 921 SW 7th, medical.3:34 a.m. — 1422 NW Longview, medical.3:39 a.m. — 4813 NW Floyd, service call.4:28 a.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical.8:09 a.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical.8:51 a.m. — 2820 NW Mobly, medical.9:06 a.m. — 1601 NW 78th, medical.9:07 a.m. — 2101 SW 38th, medical.9:56 a.m. — 717 SE Sullivan, medical.10:19 a.m. — 3003 NE Muse Circle, medical.12:18 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.12:46 p.m. — 725 SW Sedalia, service call.1:56 p.m. — 1208 N. Sheridan, medical.2:17 p.m. — 2323 NE 35th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Address Politics Lawton Fire Department Nature Run Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists