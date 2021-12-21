Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:43 p.m. — 210 NW Ferris, medical.

4:20 p.m. — 308 SW Monroe, outside fire.

5:31 p.m. — 4214 SE Avondale Lane, medical.

5:45 p.m. — 2808 NW 35th Place, medical.

6:17 p.m. — 744 SW 44th, structure fire.

7:36 p.m. — 815 SW Summit, medical.

8:53 p.m. — 1146 NW Oak, smoke investigation.

9:21 p.m. — 4214 SE Avondale Lane, medical.

MONDAY

1:38 a.m. — 7216 NW Dogwood Lane, medical.

3:33 a.m. — 2005 SW 38th, structure fire.

3:55 a.m. — 422 SW 80th, medical.

5:37 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, medical.

6:59 a.m. — 4516 E. Lee, medical.

7:00 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest E Avenue, outside fire.

7:46 a.m. — 2210 S. Sheridan, medical.

10:19 a.m. — 2807 NW 24th, gas leak.

10:57 a.m. — 1125 E. Gore, automatic alarm.

11:55 a.m. — 3902 Cache Road, medical.

1:07 p.m. — 3001 NE Pioneer Park, automatic alarm.

2:05 p.m. — 5606 W. Lee, automatic alarm.

2:27 p.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm.