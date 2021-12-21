Fire report for Dec. 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:43 p.m. — 210 NW Ferris, medical.4:20 p.m. — 308 SW Monroe, outside fire.5:31 p.m. — 4214 SE Avondale Lane, medical.5:45 p.m. — 2808 NW 35th Place, medical.6:17 p.m. — 744 SW 44th, structure fire.7:36 p.m. — 815 SW Summit, medical.8:53 p.m. — 1146 NW Oak, smoke investigation.9:21 p.m. — 4214 SE Avondale Lane, medical.MONDAY1:38 a.m. — 7216 NW Dogwood Lane, medical.3:33 a.m. — 2005 SW 38th, structure fire.3:55 a.m. — 422 SW 80th, medical.5:37 a.m. — 2505 NW 82nd, medical.6:59 a.m. — 4516 E. Lee, medical.7:00 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest E Avenue, outside fire.7:46 a.m. — 2210 S. Sheridan, medical.10:19 a.m. — 2807 NW 24th, gas leak.10:57 a.m. — 1125 E. Gore, automatic alarm.11:55 a.m. — 3902 Cache Road, medical.1:07 p.m. — 3001 NE Pioneer Park, automatic alarm.2:05 p.m. — 5606 W. Lee, automatic alarm.2:27 p.m. — 502 SW University, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Medicine Address Southwest Lawton Fire Department Nature Medical Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists