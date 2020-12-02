Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
MONDAY
3:32 p.m. — 5202 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
4:10 p.m. — 1602 SW Tennessee, medical.
4:58 p.m. — 6411 NW Arrowhead, medical.
5:33 p.m. — Sycamore Trail, medical.
6:53 p.m. — 2202 NW Ft Sill, medical.
8:32 p.m. — 1723 NW Ferris, medical.
9:43 p.m. — 908 NE Dove, medical.
10:44 p.m. — Southwest 17th and Southwest Lee Boulevard, smoke investigation.
TUESDAY
1:04 a.m. — 7202 NW Willow Creek, medical.
3:02 a.m. — 1804 NW Pollard, medical.
4:32 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.
8:41 a.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.
8:47 a.m. — 4313 NW Ridgecrest, medical.
9:38 a.m. — 4644 SW H, structure fire.
9:40 a.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.
11:58 p.m. — 6122 SW Summit, medical.
12:41 p.m. — 801 NW Hampton, medical.
1:28 p.m. — 2804 NE Heritage, service call.
2:06 p.m. — 4751 NW Motif Manor, medical.
2:26 p.m. — 5320 NW Columbia, medical.