Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:13 p.m. — 2132 SW N H Jones, service call.

3:14 p.m. — 6610 NW Willow Tree Circle, automatic alarm.

3:17 p.m. — 907 SW7th, structure fire.

3:19 p.m. — 215 NW Arlington, medical.

3:56 p.m. — 4008 Cache Road, medical.

4:44 p.m. — 2205 NW 25th, structure fire.

5:01 p.m. — 1311 NW Andrews, smoke investigation.

6:44 p.m. — 445 NW Chimney Creek, medical.

7:31 p.m. — 1911 NW Taylor, medical.

7:49 p.m. — 4513 NE Pheasant Way, medical.

8:13 p.m. — 4614 SW G, medical.

8:58 p.m. — 4619 NW Santa Fe, medical.

9:05 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

9:06 p.m. — 506 NW 25th, medical.

SATURDAY

00:28 a.m. — 417 NW 55th, medical.

00:29 a.m. — 1909 NW Lindy, medical.

00:44 a.m. — Southwest 11 Street and Southwest Grand Avenue, medical.

1:01 a.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical.

1:21 a.m. — 1612 NW Kingsbury, structure fire.

6:53 a.m. — 5110 W. Gore, medical.

8:03 a.m. — Northwest 19th Street and West Gore Boulevard, outside fire.

8:58 a.m. — 205 NW 15th, medical.

10:22 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard, public service.

10:57 a.m. — 1611 SW I, medical.

11:04 a.m. — 2231 NW 26th, medical.

11:11 a.m. — 911 SW E, medical.

11:28 a.m. — 2 NW 27th, medical.

12:00 p.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.

1:57 p.m. — 1522 SW Pennsylvania, medical.