Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. — 4703 SE Wilshire Terrace, medical.

4:35 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.

6:08 p.m. — 1217 N. Sheridan, medical.

7:16 p.m. — 2611 SW E, medical.

9:05 p.m. — 2705 SW H, medical.

9:18 p.m. — 4210 NW Lindy, medical.

10:35 p.m. — 2416 SW G, medical.

THURSDAY

1:54 a.m. — 911 SW F, medical.

2:10 a.m. — 810 SE 3rd, automatic alarm.

6:59 a.m. — 802 SW Goodyear, medical.

7:21 a.m. — 2123 NW Atlanta, medical.

7:24 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.

7:42 a.m. — 1804 Fort Sill, structure fire.

9:30 a.m. — 807 NW 33rd, medical.

9:59 a.m. — 1626 NW 45th, medical.

10:13 a.m. — 1414 N. Sheridan, medical.

11:50 a.m. — 1623 NW 47th, automatic alarm.

11:57 a.m. — 3302 E. Lee, automatic alarm.

12:33 p.m. — 4015 SW Sunflower Lane, medical.

12:36 p.m. — 1412 SW 6th, medical.

1:45 p.m. — 1509 NW Lincoln, medical.

2:34 p.m. — 4923 NW Lindsay, medical.

