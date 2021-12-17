Fire report for Dec. 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY5:30 p.m. — 4703 SE Wilshire Terrace, medical.4:35 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.6:08 p.m. — 1217 N. Sheridan, medical.7:16 p.m. — 2611 SW E, medical.9:05 p.m. — 2705 SW H, medical.9:18 p.m. — 4210 NW Lindy, medical.10:35 p.m. — 2416 SW G, medical.THURSDAY1:54 a.m. — 911 SW F, medical.2:10 a.m. — 810 SE 3rd, automatic alarm.6:59 a.m. — 802 SW Goodyear, medical.7:21 a.m. — 2123 NW Atlanta, medical.7:24 a.m. — 201 SE 7th, automatic alarm.7:42 a.m. — 1804 Fort Sill, structure fire.9:30 a.m. — 807 NW 33rd, medical.9:59 a.m. — 1626 NW 45th, medical.10:13 a.m. — 1414 N. Sheridan, medical.11:50 a.m. — 1623 NW 47th, automatic alarm.11:57 a.m. — 3302 E. Lee, automatic alarm.12:33 p.m. — 4015 SW Sunflower Lane, medical.12:36 p.m. — 1412 SW 6th, medical.1:45 p.m. — 1509 NW Lincoln, medical.2:34 p.m. — 4923 NW Lindsay, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists