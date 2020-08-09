Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
THURSDAY
5:42 p.m. — 7604 Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic alarm.
5:42 p.m. — 1116 NW Arlington, automatic alarm.
6:20 p.m. — 1709 Cache Road, medical.
7:31 p.m. — 701 NW Bell, medical.
7:58 p.m. — 2001 NW 19th, medical.
8:03 p.m. — 1207 SW 24th, medical.
8:20 p.m. — 610 SW 52nd, medical.
8:28 p.m. — 1714 SW 14th, medical.
8:50 p.m. — 716 SW Park, medical.
8:59 p.m. — 125 SE Berkshire Way, medical.
9:33 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.
10:31 p.m. — 5201 SW Dove Creek Blvd., medical.
10:46 p.m. — 4910 W. Gore, medical.
10:54 p.m. — 7616 NW Willow Creek, medical.
11:39 p.m. — 2905 NW 26th, medical.
FRIDAY
12:32 a.m. — 2336 NW Austin Drive, medical.
2:06 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.
2:28 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
5:21 a.m. — 2412 SW Park, medical.
5:43 a.m. — 4506 NW Denver, medical.
7:02 a.m. — 1002 N. Sheridan, medical.
7:54 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, service call.
8:34 a.m. — 125 SE Berkshire Way, medical.
9:04 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.
9:52 a.m. — 4402 SW Brandon Lane, medical.
10:29 a.m. — 1811 NW Crosby Park Circle, service call.
10:59 a.m. — 6220 NW Cheyenne Drive, medical.
11:15 a.m. — 1711 SW 11th, medical.
11:50 a.m. — 1405½ NW Williams, service call.
12:13 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.
12:25 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
12:32 p.m. — Northwest 29th Street and Euclid Avenue, medical.
12:53 p.m. — 6923 NW Maple Drive, medical.
1:38 p.m. — 4813 NW Floyd, medical.
2:04 p.m. — 2414 NW 30th, medical.