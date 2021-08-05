Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

4:22 p.m. — 1709 NW Bell, service call.

5:22 p.m. — 2715 NW 14th, medical.

5:55 p.m. — 16 SE Camelot, automatic alarm.

6:07 p.m. — 3025 NE Lancaster, outside fire.

6:16 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.

7:13 p.m. — 1908 SW C, medical.

7:49 p.m. — 1607 NW 20th, medical.

8:10 p.m. — 1207 NW Lawton, medical.

8:30 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

8:57 p.m. — 2302 NW Hoover, medical.

9:13 p.m. — Northeast Quail Creek Circle and Northeast Garden Lane, smoke investigation.

10:00 p.m. — Southeast 6th Street and Southeast C Avenue, medical.

10:20 p.m. — 1702 NW Kinyon, medical.

WEDNESDAY

12:26 a.m. — 2105 NW Baltimore, medical.

2:41 a.m. — 2908 NW Fort Sill, medical.

5:26 a.m. — 4923 NW Lindy, medical.

7:02 a.m. — 1409 NW Euclid, medical.

8:33 a.m. — 2301 NW 43rd, automatic alarm.

9:30 a.m. — 4645 W Gore, medical.

10:07 a.m. — 1312 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.

10:29 a.m. — 4309 SE Camelot, medical.

10:37 a.m. — 3815 NW Euclid, medical.

11:05 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest Rogers Lane, outside fire.

11:23 p.m. — 1202 SW 27th, automatic alarm.

11:46 a.m. — 2819 NW 24th, service call.

12:34 p.m. — 6744 Cache, medical.

1:24 p.m. — 1102 SW 7th, automatic alarm.

2:13 p.m. — 101 SW 75th, medical.

2:41 a.m. — 1906 NW Lincoln, medical.