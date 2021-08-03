Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
3:05 p.m. — 2001 NW Andrews, medical.
3:26 p.m. — 2417 SW D, medical.
4:28 p.m. — 1311 SW 26th, service call.
4:48 p.m. — 2720 SW J, service call.
4:49 p.m. — 2403 NW Williams, medical.
5:42 p.m. — 1311 SW 26th, service call.
6:27 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.
6:36 p.m. — 1139 NW Ozmun, odor investigation.
6:53 p.m. — 3501 E Gore, medical.
8:03 p.m. — 1139 NW Ozmun, odor investigation.
8:40 p.m. — 7007 NW Baldwin, medical.
9:46 p.m. — 4618 SW I, automatic alarm.
9:52 p.m. — Northwest Morford Drive and Northwest Lake Avenue, outside fire.
10:24 p.m. — 1401 NW Lawton, medical.
10:27 p.m. — 1401 NW Lincoln, medical.
MONDAY
12:24 a.m. — 2505 SW J, vehicle fire.
12:33 a.m. — 1211 SW 25th, structure fire.
1:47 a.m. — 1127 E Gore, medical.
2:16 a.m. — 1127 E Gore, medical.
2:21 a.m. — 3112 SW Sheridan, automatic alarm.
3:09 a.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.
7:14 a.m. — 1821 NW 82nd, medical.
8:30 a.m. — 5515 Cache, medical.
9:32 a.m. — 1110 NW Lake, medical.
10:43 a.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest I Avenue structure fire.
11:29 a.m. — 918 SW 3rd, medical.
12:29 p.m. — 2702 SW H, medical.
12:40 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.
1:13 p.m. — 4608 SW H, medical.
1:20 p.m. — 708 SW J, medical.
1:56 p.m. — 2309 NW 38th, medical.
2:04 p.m. — 1811 SW B, medical.
2:06 p.m. — 4741 NW Motif Manor, medical.
2:08 p.m. — 4411 W Gore, medical.
3:13 p.m. — 1203 NW 40th, automatic alarm.