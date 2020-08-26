Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
MONDAY
3:29 p.m. — 1615 NW 81st, medical.
3:50 p.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic alarm.
3:57 p.m. — 302 NW Ferris, medical.
4:48 p.m. — 7921 NW Concho, medical.
4:59 p.m. — 2201 SW 11th, outdoor fire.
5:02 p.m. — 19 NE 20th, medical.
5:48 p.m. — 1208 NW Taft, outdoor fire.
6:23 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot Drive, service call.
6:24 p.m. — 6458 NW Columbia, medical.
6:30 p.m. — 1412 SW 8th, medical.
6:35 p.m. — 2314 NW 47th, structure fire.
6:54 p.m. — 4912 SE Wilshire Terrace, medical.
7:26 p.m. — 2202 W. Gore, medical.
7:45 p.m. — 904 SE Lomond Lane, medical.
8:02 p.m. — 6211 Cache Road, medical.
8:19 p.m. — 211 NW Arlington, structure fire.
9:37 p.m. — 2308 NW 17th, gas leak.
11:22 p.m. — 2039 NW 24th, medical.
11:46 p.m. — 1309 NW Baldwin, medical.
TUESDAY
12:12 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
2:08 a.m. — 1911 NW Floyd, medical.
2:19 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.
3:53 a.m. — 2263 NW 40th, medical.
7:30 a.m. — 7601 NW Wyatt Lake Drive, medical.
7:49 a.m. — 2263 NW 40th, medical.
9:09 a.m. — 4104 SW Wolf, medical.
9:23 a.m. — 1116 NW Bell, outdoor fire.
9:41 a.m. — 40 NW 24th, structure fire.
10:07 a.m. — 1050 E. Gore, vehicle fire.
10:49 a.m. — 3515 NW Arlington, medical.
11:11 a.m. — 1805 NW Floyd, medical.
1:24 p.m. — 16 W. Lee, medical.
1:24 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
2:00 p.m. — 306 SE Camelot Drive, structure fire.
2:51 p.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.