Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:24 p.m. — 7207 NW Hunter, medical.

4:09 p.m. — 923 SW Ranch, service call.

6:19 p.m. — 5326 NW Columbia, medical.

6:53 p.m. — 1216 NW Sheridan, medical.

7:29 p.m. — 1109 NW Ash, service call.

7:39 p.m. — 121 NE 52nd, medical.

8:37 p.m. — 209 NW 6th, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:11 a.m. — 18 NW 24th, medical.

5:46 a.m. — 25 NW Village Green, automatic alarm.

6:17 a.m. — 5002 Cache, automatic alarm.

8:23 a.m. — 2305 NW 78th, medical.

9:42 a.m. — 804 NW 36th, medical.

11:36 a.m. — 7701 NW Lawton, medical.

12:58 p.m. — 3428 Cache, automatic alarm.

1:13 p.m. — 1810 NW Arlington, medical.

1:40 p.m. — 1331 SE Clover, medical.

Tags

Recommended for you