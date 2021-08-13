Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
4:13 p.m. — 4422 SW Rolling Hills, automatic alarm.
5:31 p.m. — 309 NW Bell, medical.
5:36 p.m. — 2217 SW 55th, smoke investigation.
6:39 p.m. — 2215 SW 3rd, structure fire.
7:00 p.m. — 212 SW H, odor investigation.
8:08 p.m. — 1309 NW Baldwin, medical.
8:20 p.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan, outside fire.
8:43 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest C Avenue, structure fire.
8:47 p.m. — 1005 NW Becontree, automatic alarm.
9:11 p.m. — 333 NE Skyline, outside fire.
9:19 p.m. — 4618 SW I, automatic alarm.
10:01 p.m. — 801 SW 26th, medical.
10:38 p.m. — 4448 NW Baltimore, medical.
11:58 p.m. — 905 SW F, medical.
THURSDAY
1:10 a.m. — 3007 SE Surrey, medical.
2:25 a.m. — 9 NW 28th, medical.
2:50 a.m. — 310 SW Washington, medical.
2:58 a.m. — 4545 SW G, medical.
6:24 a.m. — 1203 SW F, medical.
7:51 a.m. — 7420 NW Sun, automatic alarm.
8:07 a.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.
9:37 a.m. — Southwest 61st Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, odor investigation.
10:07 a.m. — 620 SW Lee, medical.
10:07 a.m. — 1224 SW Rex Madeira, medical.
10:39 a.m. — 6910 SW Fenwick, medical.
11:57 a.m. — 2138 NW Carroll, medical.
12:19 p.m. — 20 NW Mission, medical.
1:54 p.m. — 2213 SW F, medical.
2:02 p.m. — 1302 SW Sheridan, medical.