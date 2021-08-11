Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
MONDAY
3:33 p.m. — 5243 Cache Road, medical.
3:39 p.m. — 1112 SW B, medical.
4:21 p.m. — 26 SW 45th, medical.
4:47 p.m. — 7207 NW Cherry, medical.
5:09 p.m. — 7006 NW Kingsbury, automatic alarm.
5:40 p.m. — 3801 SW 11th, medical.
6:48 p.m. — 2301 NW 43rd, automatic alarm.
7:38 p.m. — 1814 NW Floyd, medical.
8:19 p.m. — 6744 Cache Road, medical.
TUESDAY
1:40 a.m. — 1823 E. Gore, outside fire.
2:27 a.m. — 1211 SW 25th, structure fire.
3:18 a.m. — 215 NW Arlington, medical.
4:50 a.m. — 6325 NW Irwin, service call.
6:56 a.m. — 7206 SW Stradford, medical.
7:17 a.m. — 1706 NW Kinyon, medical.
8:39 a.m. — 6325 NW Irwin, medical.
11:07 a.m. — 1716 NW 31st, medical.
11:13 a.m. — 6925 SW Beta, medical.
11:59 a.m. — 1706 NW 45th, outside fire.
12:28 p.m. — 209 NW 6th, medical.
1:45 p.m. — 4021 Cache Road, automatic alarm.