Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
1:05 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
1:57 p.m. — 7802 NW Quanah Parker, medical.
2:35 p.m. — 6129 NW Euclid, medical.
3:07 p.m. — 221 SW 84th, medical.
3:59 p.m. — 925 SW 34th, medical.
4:31 p.m. — 1125 E Gore, automatic alarm.
4:38 p.m. — 1311 SW 26th, service call.
5:48 p.m. — 2301 NW 20th, outside fire.
9:18 p.m. — 1212 SW Wisconsin, medical.
MONDAY
12:32 a.m. — 801 SW 26th, medical.
3:03 a.m. — 1613 ½ NW Baldwin, medical.
5:11 a.m. — 2306 SW 44th, medical.
5:46 a.m. — 125 SE Berkshire, medical.
8:39 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
10:54 a.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.
11:13 a.m. — 2804 SW J, service call.
11:31 a.m. — 3617 W Gore, medical.
11:50 a.m. — 30 NE 20th, automatic alarm.
1:15 p.m. — 30 NW Sheridan, automatic alarm.
2:00 p.m. — 1602 NW Horton, medical.