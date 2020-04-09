Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
TUESDAY
3:16 p.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.
4:50 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
5:03 p.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm.
5:27 p.m. — 7404 NW Woodland Drive, medical.
5:49 p.m. — 2906 NW Liberty, automatic alarm.
5:56 p.m. — 1110 NW Lake, gas leak.
7:11 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.
7:28 p.m. — 406 NW Bell, service call.
7:40 p.m. — 10 SW 21st, medical.
8:12 p.m. — 3801 Cache Road, outdoor fire.
8:13 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, down wire.
8:26 p.m. — 1306 SW F, medical.
8:33 p.m. — Northwest 64th Street and Cache Road, medical.
9:29 p.m. — 4626 NW Lincoln, medical.
9:40 p.m. — 2203 SW B, medical.
9:58 p.m. — 2203 SW B, medical.
11:01 p.m. — 6829 NW Crestwood Drive, medical.
WEDNESDAY
1:32 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.
2:37 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, service call.
4:43 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.
5:31 a.m. — 7913 NW Micklegate Blvd., medical.
5:52 a.m. — 3908 NW Cheyenne, service call.
7:29 a.m. — No. 1 NW 53rd, service call.
7:43 a.m. — 5331 NW Cherry, medical.
10:15 a.m. — 2303 NW 41st, medical.
11:12 a.m. — 7307 NW Maple Drive, automatic alarm.
11:54 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.
12:00 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and A Avenue, medical.
1:30 p.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl Blvd., medical.
2:05 p.m. — 3110 Cache Road, medical.
2:06 p.m. — 764 NW 16th medical.
2:21 p.m. — 5535 Cache Road, medical.
2:51 p.m. — 4719 SE Wilshire Terrace, medical.
—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff