Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:16 p.m. — 924 SW 38th, medical.

4:50 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

5:03 p.m. — 3401 W. Gore, automatic alarm.

5:27 p.m. — 7404 NW Woodland Drive, medical.

5:49 p.m. — 2906 NW Liberty, automatic alarm.

5:56 p.m. — 1110 NW Lake, gas leak.

7:11 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.

7:28 p.m. — 406 NW Bell, service call.

7:40 p.m. — 10 SW 21st, medical.

8:12 p.m. — 3801 Cache Road, outdoor fire.

8:13 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, down wire.

8:26 p.m. — 1306 SW F, medical.

8:33 p.m. — Northwest 64th Street and Cache Road, medical.

9:29 p.m. — 4626 NW Lincoln, medical.

9:40 p.m. — 2203 SW B, medical.

9:58 p.m. — 2203 SW B, medical.

11:01 p.m. — 6829 NW Crestwood Drive, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:32 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.

2:37 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, service call.

4:43 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.

5:31 a.m. — 7913 NW Micklegate Blvd., medical.

5:52 a.m. — 3908 NW Cheyenne, service call.

7:29 a.m. — No. 1 NW 53rd, service call.

7:43 a.m. — 5331 NW Cherry, medical.

10:15 a.m. — 2303 NW 41st, medical.

11:12 a.m. — 7307 NW Maple Drive, automatic alarm.

11:54 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.

12:00 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and A Avenue, medical.

1:30 p.m. — 4706 NW Cheryl Blvd., medical.

2:05 p.m. — 3110 Cache Road, medical.

2:06 p.m. — 764 NW 16th medical.

2:21 p.m. — 5535 Cache Road, medical.

2:51 p.m. — 4719 SE Wilshire Terrace, medical.

—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff

srains@swoknews.com

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

