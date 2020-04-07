Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
3:37 p.m. — 1414 SE Skyline Road, automatic alarm.
3:59 p.m. — 7301 W. Lee, medical.
5:43 p.m. — 2805 NW Lincoln, medical.
7:52 p.m. — 920 SW 6th, outdoor fire.
7:55 p.m. — 4022 SW Sunflower Lane, automatic alarm.
8:08 p.m. — 214 NW 74th, medical.
10:18 p.m. — 1704 SW 6th, medical.
MONDAY
12:41 a.m. — 307 NW 10th, service call.
12:48 a.m. — 1518 NW Smith, medical.
1:27 a.m. — 78 SW 45th, medical.
1:45 a.m. — 1307 SW E, medical.
6:46 a.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.
7:52 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and E Avenue, outdoor fire.
7:54 a.m. — 2804 SW J, medical.
8:11 a.m. — 2603 Cache Road, medical.
8:19 a.m. — 5535 Cache Road, medical.
8:25 a.m. — 273 NW 2nd, medical.
8:29 a.m. — 5108 W. Gore, medical.
9:34 a.m. — 520 E. Lee, vehicle fire.
9:35 a.m. — No. 9 NE 48th Place, service call.
10:11 a.m. — 406 NW Bell, medical.
10:57 a.m. — 242 NW 74th, medical.
11:30 a.m. — 4516 E. Lee, medical.
—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff