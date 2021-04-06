Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
6:35 p.m. — 1912 SW Douglas, medical.
7:21 p.m. — 136 NE Babbit, medical.
7:56 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest D Avenue, medical.
8:12 p.m. — 1005 SW McKinley medical.
8:23 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest 15th Street, outside fire.
8:48 p.m. — 313 SW Jefferson, medical.
10:27 p.m. — 805 NW 41st, medical.
MONDAY
3:03 a.m. — 7504 NW Welco, medical.
5:18 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
7:17 a.m. — 3132 Cache Road, medical.
8:02 a.m. — 1215 SW Bishop, medical.
8:17 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, medical.
8:28 a.m. — 214 SE Heather Ln, automatic alarm.
10:08 a.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.
10:16 a.m. — 2221 NW 28th, medical.
10:39 a.m. — 2326 NW 46th, medical.
11:39 a.m. — 7102 Cache Road, automatic alarm.
12:09 p.m. — 1631 NW 27th, structure fire.
12:51 p.m. — 45 NW 2nd, medical.
1:52 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.
2:24 p.m. — 512 NW 58th, medical.
3:08 p.m. — 2115 NW Denver, medical.
3:16 p.m. — 804 NW 47th, medical.
1011 SW Summit, medical.