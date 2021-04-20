Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
3:38 p.m. — 2512 SW 39th, odor investigation.
6:01 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.
6:11 p.m. — 4743 SW Greenwich, smoke investigation.
6:27 p.m. — 1824 NW 82nd, medical.
9:22 p.m. — 316 SW 68th, service call.
9:32 p.m. — 27 NW 25th, medical.
10:02 p.m. — 6472 NW Columbia, medical.
10:50 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, structure fire.
MONDAY
3:19 a.m. — 1801 NW Taylor, service call.
6:30 a.m. — 2305 NW 78th, medical.
6:38 a.m. — 1515 NW Bessie, medical.
7:59 a.m. — 1809 NW Crosby Park, medical.
8:54 a.m. — 305 NW 4th, medical.
10:13 a.m. — 4223 SW Summit, medical.
11:38 a.m. — 3501 NW Ferris, medical.
12:10 p.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.
1:51 p.m. — 5318 NW Columbia, medical.