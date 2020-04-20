Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SATURDAY
3:19 p.m. — 1725 NW Ash, outdoor fire.
4:34 p.m. — 2609 SW I, medical.
5:28 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
6:37 p.m. — 2516 SW I AVE
7:17 p.m. — 1916 NW Cache, medical.
8:56 p.m. — 318 SE Brighton, service call.
9:01 p.m. — 415 SW Washington, service call.
10:18 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Cache Road, medical.
10:55 p.m. — 2110 NW Bell, medical.
11:36 p.m. — 3334 SW Salinas, medical.
SUNDAY
1:44 a.m. — 105 NE Cimarron Trl, medical.
2:02 a.m. — 2616 SW H, medical.
3:54 a.m. — 4714 SE Mieling Cir, medical.
4:44 a.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.
4:49 a.m. — 1412 SW I, medical.
