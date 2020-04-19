Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

4:12 p.m. — 913 SW 37th, medical.

5:18 p.m. — 1211 SW J, medical.

5:45 p.m. — 808 NW Ferris, medic al.

6:50 p.m. — 1202 SW A, medical.

6:51 p.m. — 22 NW Smith, medical.

7:45 p.m. — 1125 SW Monroe, medical.

8:07 p.m. — 1115 NW Euclid, medical.

8:32 p.m. — 2807 NW 24th, medical.

9:29 p.m. — Southwest 21st Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

10:08 p.m. — 4751 NW Motif Manor, medical.

11:30 p.m. — 6701 NW Maple, medical.

SATURDAY

2:24 a.m. — 4610 SW H, medical.

2:37 a.m. — 1002 SW Roosevelt, medical.

3:00 a.m. — 1216 NW Irwin, automatic alarm.

6:02 a.m. — 1006 NE Bob White, medical.

7:39 a.m. — 814 SW Lee, structure fire.

8:04 a.m. — 1209 SW G, medical.

9:07 a.m. — 408 NW 69th, medical.

9:08 a.m. — 724 SW 46th, medical.

9:17 a.m. — 7010 NW Kingsbury, service call.

9:38 a.m. — 2103 NW Columbia, medical.

11:44 a.m. — Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Cache Road, medical.

11:49 a.m. — 3110 NW Cache, medical.

11:54 a.m. — 2186 SW 56th, medical.

1:18 p.m. — 1212 SW Washington, smoke investigation.

1:22 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.

—Complied by The Constitution staff

