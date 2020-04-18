Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
THURSDAY
4:50 p.m. — 6921 W Gore, service call.
6:10 p.m. — 2507 SW J, service call.
6:21 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.
6:38 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, structure fire.
7:14 p.m. — 5 SW 71st, service call.
7:15 p.m. — 1002 N Sheridan, medical.
7:22 p.m. — 1212 SW Wisconsin, medical.
7:42 p.m. — 701 NW Sheridan, medical.
8:12 p.m. — 2105 SW B, medical.
8:22 p.m. — 147 SW 68th, medical.
FRIDAY
1:34 a.m. — 7804 NW Morrocco, medical.
3:20 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
4:44 a.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
7:14 a.m. — 315 NE 48th, service call.
7:26 a.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.
8:06 a.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.
9:15 a.m. — 306 SE Camelot, service call.
11:30 a.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Atom Avenue, medical.
1:41 p.m. — 2229 NW 25th, medical.
2:55 p.m. — 2325 NW Nottingham, medical.
3:11 p.m. — 8004 NW Aldwick, medical.
