Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:59 p.m. — 20 NW Mission, structure fire.

4:39 p.m. — 701 SW 17th, medical.

4:56 p.m. — 1617 NW 39th, service call.

6:01 p.m. — 824 NW 50th, medical.

8:13 p.m. — 4311 Cache Road, medical.

10:38 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, medical.

TUESDAY

1:07 a.m. — 1115 NW Euclid, medical.

1:29 a.m. — 5814 NW Oak, medical.

2:03 a.m. — 2208 NW Hoover, medical.

2:18 a.m. — 1222 NW Carroll, medical.

6:16 a.m. — 1222 NW Carroll, service call.

7:41 a.m. — 7124 NW Woodland, service call.

7:47 a.m. — 6304 NW Oak, medical.

8:46 a.m. — 2509 NW 20th, outdoor fire.

9:57 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington, automatic alarm.

11:19 a.m. — 2636 SW I, medical.

12:52 p.m. — 1713 NW Lincoln, medical.

12:59 p.m. — 143 NE Babbit, automatic alarm.