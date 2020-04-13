Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SATURDAY

3:59 p.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.

4:02 p.m. — 1411 SW I, medical.

7:54 p.m. — 702 SW G, odor investigation.

8:52 p.m. — 1134 SW Monroe, medical.

9:03 p.m. — 315 NW Ridgeview Way, medical.

11:49 p.m. — 904 SE Lomond Ln, medical.

SUNDAY

2:24 a.m. — 614 SW Arbuckle, medical.

3:04 a.m. — 5535 NW Cache Rd., medical.

3:05 a.m. — 6808 SW Majestic Oak, medical.

5:05 a.m. — Southeast 60th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, outdoor fire.

5:31 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, outdoor fire.

7:43 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.

8:31 a.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.

10:36 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.

10:41 a.m. — 815 NW 17th, medical.

10:51 a.m. — 7810 NW Welco, medical.

10:56 a.m. — 7804 NW Welco, medical.

11:10 a.m. — 210 NW Ferris, medical.

11:49 a.m. — 708 A, medical.

—Complied by The Constitution staff

