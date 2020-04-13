Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SATURDAY
3:59 p.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
4:02 p.m. — 1411 SW I, medical.
7:54 p.m. — 702 SW G, odor investigation.
8:52 p.m. — 1134 SW Monroe, medical.
9:03 p.m. — 315 NW Ridgeview Way, medical.
11:49 p.m. — 904 SE Lomond Ln, medical.
SUNDAY
2:24 a.m. — 614 SW Arbuckle, medical.
3:04 a.m. — 5535 NW Cache Rd., medical.
3:05 a.m. — 6808 SW Majestic Oak, medical.
5:05 a.m. — Southeast 60th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, outdoor fire.
5:31 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, outdoor fire.
7:43 a.m. — 501 SE Flower Mound, medical.
8:31 a.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
10:36 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
10:41 a.m. — 815 NW 17th, medical.
10:51 a.m. — 7810 NW Welco, medical.
10:56 a.m. — 7804 NW Welco, medical.
11:10 a.m. — 210 NW Ferris, medical.
11:49 a.m. — 708 A, medical.
—Complied by The Constitution staff