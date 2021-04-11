Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

6:43 p.m. — 6720 NW Quanah Parker Trwy, structure fire.

7:52 p.m. — 5601 NW Wilfred, medical.

8:32 p.m. — 107 SW 18th, structure fire.

8:41 p.m. — 501 SW 18th, medical.

9:10 p.m. — 2512 NW 19th, structure fire.

9:26 p.m. — 1211 SW 25th, medical.

9:57 p.m. — 6353 SW Red Oak, medical.

SATURDAY

0:34 a.m. — 105 1/2 SW 18th, vehicle fire.

0:36 a.m. — 1808 NW Hoover, electrical.

2:28 a.m. — 103 SW 18th, medical.

3:13 a.m. — 4508 SW K, medical.

6:19 a.m. — 134 NW Cache, medical.

7:04 a.m. — 7080 NW Cache, medical.

8:43 a.m. — 819 NW 48th, medical.

8:47 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

9:03 a.m. — 907 SW H, service call.

9:16 a.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Cache Road, smoke investigation.

12:47 p.m. — 108 SW 45th, automatic alarm.

1:36 p.m. — 1004 SW Roosevelt, medical.

1:46 p.m. — 1234 NW Ozmun, medical.

2:05 p.m. — 1417 SE Hillcrest, automatic alarm.

Recommended for you