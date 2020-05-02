Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
THURSDAY
3:03 p.m. — 2206 SW E, automatic alarm.
3:21 p.m. — 914 SW H, medical.
3:30 p.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Rogers Lane, outdoor fire.
3:37 p.m. — 2705 NW Hilltop Drive, medical.
5:24 p.m. — 6510 Cache Road, medical.
5:29 p.m. — 8001 NW Aldwick, automatic alarm.
5:46 p.m. — 5120 W. Gore, medical.
6:11 p.m. — 1002 N. Sheridan, medical.
6:38 p.m. — 106 NE Bell, outdoor fire.
6:56 p.m. — 4532 SW Cherokee, medical.
7:32 p.m. — 1001 NW Becontree Place, medical.
7:40 p.m. — 1618 NW Taft, medical.
8:49 p.m. — 1725 NW Ash, medical.
10:07 p.m. — 6110 NW Euclid, medical.
10:33 p.m. — 411 NW Bell, medical.
11:30 p.m. — 202 E. Lee, medical.
FRIDAY
12:07 a.m. — 1127 E. Gore, medical.
12:36 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.
6:45 a.m. — 3410 NW Lincoln, medical.
7:12 a.m. — 2214 NW 40th, medical.
7:52 a.m. — 401 SW F, smoke investigation.
7:55 a.m. — 7212 SW Drakestone Blvd., medical.
8:57 a.m. — 741 NW 36th, medical.
9:08 a.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.
10:28 a.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road, medical.
10:35 a.m. — 4202 W. Lee, medical.
10:39 a.m. — 1109 SW G, gas leak.
11:23 a.m. — 2513 SW E, medical.
11:48 a.m. — 104 NW 31st, medical.
12:00 p.m. — 7607 NW Chesley Drive, medical.
12:07 p.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Cache Road, medical.
12:13 p.m. — 1715 NW Irwin, medical.
12:57 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.
1:43 p.m. — 5027 NE Haddington Place, medical.