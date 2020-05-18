Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
12:32 a.m. — 1716 SW 12th, medical.
2:29 a.m. — 1311 NW Bessie, medical.
3:03 a.m. — 1401 SW E, medical.
3:29 a.m. — 914 W. Lee, medical.
5:35 a.m. — Southwest 21st Street and B Avenue, medical.
5:36 a.m. — 1610 SW J, medical.
9:17 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
10:27 a.m. — 1809 NW Taft, medical.
1:49 p.m. — 2616 SW Cornell, down wire.
2:30 p.m. — 2401 SW Jesse L. Davenport, medical.
2:43 p.m. — 1006½ NW Ferris, gas leak.