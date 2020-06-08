Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SATURDAY

4:29 p.m. — 1306 NW Irwin, medical.

4:37 p.m. — 2313 NW 4th, medical.

5:24 p.m. — 3011 E. Gore, medical.

7:01 p.m. — 1820 NW 52nd, gas leak.

8:07 p.m. — 1107 NW 34th, medical.

8:44 p.m. — 2611 SW J, medical.

9:09 p.m. — 2606 SW B, medical.

9:33 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.

10:02 p.m. — Northwest 57th Street and Ash Avenue, outdoor fire.

10:47 p.m. — 4809 NW Williams, medical.

SUNDAY

12:56 a.m. — 2714 SW G, medical.

1:36 a.m. — 331 NW 62nd, medical.

2:01 a.m. — 1523 NW Lincoln.

2:20 a.m. — 505 NW 15th, medical.

2:30 a.m. — 6914 SW Beta, medical.

3:55 a.m. — 505½ NW 15th, structure fire.

4:44 a.m. — 1907 NW Taylor, medical.

7:31 a.m. — 1601 Cache Road, medical.

7:59 a.m. — 1601 Cache Road, medical.

8:41 a.m. — 652 NW 63rd, medical.

9:58 a.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.

9:58 a.m. — 1311 W, Lee, medical.

11:04 a.m. — 339 NW 65th, medical.

12:29 p.m. — 4601 W. Gore, medical.

12:37 p.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.

1:50 p.m. — 4401 NW Meadowbrook Drive, medical.

2:30 p.m. — 4102 SW 52nd, automatic alarm.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you