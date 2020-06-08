Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SATURDAY
4:29 p.m. — 1306 NW Irwin, medical.
4:37 p.m. — 2313 NW 4th, medical.
5:24 p.m. — 3011 E. Gore, medical.
7:01 p.m. — 1820 NW 52nd, gas leak.
8:07 p.m. — 1107 NW 34th, medical.
8:44 p.m. — 2611 SW J, medical.
9:09 p.m. — 2606 SW B, medical.
9:33 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.
10:02 p.m. — Northwest 57th Street and Ash Avenue, outdoor fire.
10:47 p.m. — 4809 NW Williams, medical.
SUNDAY
12:56 a.m. — 2714 SW G, medical.
1:36 a.m. — 331 NW 62nd, medical.
2:01 a.m. — 1523 NW Lincoln.
2:20 a.m. — 505 NW 15th, medical.
2:30 a.m. — 6914 SW Beta, medical.
3:55 a.m. — 505½ NW 15th, structure fire.
4:44 a.m. — 1907 NW Taylor, medical.
7:31 a.m. — 1601 Cache Road, medical.
7:59 a.m. — 1601 Cache Road, medical.
8:41 a.m. — 652 NW 63rd, medical.
9:58 a.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.
9:58 a.m. — 1311 W, Lee, medical.
11:04 a.m. — 339 NW 65th, medical.
12:29 p.m. — 4601 W. Gore, medical.
12:37 p.m. — 1503 NW Kingsbury, medical.
1:50 p.m. — 4401 NW Meadowbrook Drive, medical.
2:30 p.m. — 4102 SW 52nd, automatic alarm.