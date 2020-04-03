Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

4:53 p.m. — 3804 NW Dearborn, medical.

5:46 p.m. — 6706 SW Embassy Circle, medical.

6:58 p.m. — 2310 NW Denver, medical.

7:12 p.m. — 1513 NW Taft, medical.

8:47 p.m. — 7208 NW Cherry Circle, medical.

9:52 p.m. — 2501 SW E, medical.

10:14 p.m. — 129 NE Fullerton, medical.

10:48 p.m. — 2607 NW Pollard, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:41 a.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.

2:27 a.m. — 2109 NW Austin Drive, medical.

3:21 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.

3:49 a.m. — 5350 NW Columbia, gas leak.

5:04 a.m. — 1613 NW 25th, smoke investigation.

8:24 a.m. — 1713 NW Williams, medical.

9:13 a.m. — 2351 NW Bell, medical.

9:42 a.m. — 910 NE Dove Lane, medical.

10:41 a.m. — 2301 S. Sheridan, medical.

10:51 a.m. — 5210 NW Sherwood Drive, medical.

11:50 a.m. — 6417 NW Euclid, medical.

12:12 p.m. — 116 NE Bell Drive, medical.

12:44 p.m. — 1627 NE 35th, medical.

12:57 p.m. — 6920 W. Lee, medical.

1:10 p.m. — 2104 SW 6th, vehicle fire.

1:15 p.m. — 2507 NW 12th, vehicle fire.

1:16 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.

1:46 p.m. — 3502 E. Gore, smoke investigation.

2:17 p.m. — 738 SW 46th, medical.

2:45 p.m. — 1716 NW Floyd, service call.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

