Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

12:09 a.m. — 1125 SW Monroe, medical.

12:58 a.m. — 4227 SE Bedford Drive, medical.

1:29 a.m. — 2750 SW J, medical.

3:53 a.m. — 1203 Cache Road, medical.

5:02 a.m. — 1102 NW 47th, medical.

5:26a.m. — 1401 SW Washington, service call.

8:17 a.m. — 3411 NW Williams, medical.

9:05 a.m. — 912 SW 4th, medical.

9:31 a.m. — 706 NW Bell, medical.

9:38 a.m. — 7811 NW Lawton, medical.

10:51 a.m. — 3402 NW Williams, medical.

12:25 p.m. — 2323 E. Gore, medical.

1:00 p.m. — 104 SW 75th, medical.

1:03 p.m. — 622 SW 52nd, medical.

1:51 p.m. — 1338 NW Cherry, medical

1:59 p.m. — 402 N. Sheridan, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you