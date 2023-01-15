American Express National Bank v. Patricia Disney, indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Christopher L Raubs, replevin.
Citibank NA v. Henry Youren, indebtedness.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Russell Mithlo, indebtedness.
Citibank NA v. Ruby P Stanley, indebtedness.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Stacy Woods, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA v. Octavia Roberts, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Edwin Forbes, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA v. Oliver Knop, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jon Elk, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Robert Parker, indebtedness.
Bank of American N.A. v. Leewana Whitfield, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Michael Moore, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. John Cooper, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Jason L Bellar, breach of agreement.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Semowne D Young, indebtedness.
Citibank NA v. Roger Merrick, indebtedness.
Citibank NA v. Anthony W Rowland, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Daniel Schmahl, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Nasiyah Moreno, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Bradley W Blue, indebtedness.
Bank Of America NA v. Jonathan M Martinez, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Sharhonnda L Brewer, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. June P Callins, indebtedness.
Citbank NA v. Jeanne Minor, indebtedness.
US Bank Trust National Association et. al. v. Franklin D Loftis and et. al., foreclosure.
Citibank NA OK v. Nathan K Slate, indebtedness.
Citibank NA v. Amy Alford, indebtedness.
A & D Supply Co v. GGG Construction Inc and et. al., indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Tiffany R Bourque, indebtedness.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Tina Lovato, indebtedness.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Sarah Blasengame, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Quincy Jackson, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Monika Tanner, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Michele Poitras, indebtedness.
