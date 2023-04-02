agate Marriage licenses Apr 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rodolfo Rodriguez Jr., 27, and Michele Leihua Faamatau, 33.Valerie Marie Morton, 47, and Kenneth Joe Bowen, 47.Breah Ziane Villarreal, 21, and Elijah Esquivel Aguero, 23.Jason Ahmad Santina, 40, and Monica Jane Crow, 44.Brandon Kenneth Kane, 35, and Alize Sierra Becerril, 22.Keaton Michael Vansickle and Cristiana Paige Haring.Alex Forrest Schomberg and Maria Helena Aguiar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists