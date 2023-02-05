agate Marriage licenses Feb 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Dontae Snell, 44, and Stacey Janette Louiselle, 40David Ross McMackin57, and Dana Lynette Schleede, 52Mary Rose Mathews, 49, and Shelia Nicole Warr, 48Justin Shane Wheeler, 50, and Jennifer Leigh Waxell, 48Jacob Arthur Thorne-Yznaga, 22 and Shelby Paige Barber, 21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Forestry Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists