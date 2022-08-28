Marriage licenses Aug 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Ann Arredondo, 26, and Wesley Jon-Foy Schmidt, 24.Yanet Aguilera Moreno, 22, and Raelyn Renee Mota, 21.Hailey Marie Glass, 24, and Joseph Jeffrey Rigby, 24.Jordan Lee Lattanzi, 26, and Taylor Kristina Beavers, 24.Tiara Desire Heron, 21, and Quinlan Jamal James, 20.Dallas Tillotson Towner II, 23, and Elle Josephine Cyrus, 23.Amelia Ramirez, 27, and Ernestina Sanchez, 32.Veronica Nicole Vermillion, 32, and Jimmy Lee James II, 32.Amad Christopher Finerson, 21, and Kacie Dawn Johnson, 18.Zion Xavier Miller, 19, and Mickayla Hope Middleton, 18.Christopher Alandzes Jr., 31, and Chesney Jett Gray, 23.Daniel Puente, 32, and Reyna Garrett, 24.Tristian Nathaniel Tutor, 25, and Erin Kate McMillan, 37.Summer Nicole Bennett, 19, and Piper-Lynn Kristina Mclean, 20.Carissa Marie Hollamen, 21, and Dalton Russell Johansen-Oliver, 22.William Thomas Rowan, 22, and Alissa Brooke Johnson, 22.Adien Christopher Slane, 20, and Quavon Latrice Nicole Jackson, 19.William Thomas Rowan and Alissa Brooke Johnson.Adien Christopher Slane and Quavon Latrice Nicole Jackson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jewellery Taylor Kristina Beavers William Thomas Rowan Alissa Brooke Johnson Jordan Lee Lattanzi Desire Joseph Jeffrey Rigby Wesley Jon-foy Schmidt Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists