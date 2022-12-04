Marriage license Dec 4, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Lee Craig, 59, and Bruce Lee Macgregor, 57.Jacqueline Marie Simmons, 26, and Brandon Keith Langford, 25.Anthony Lopez, 46, and Sandra Jean Short, 52.Sebastian Jose Arellano, 23, and Adriana Pena, 22.Marissa Dawn Elliott, 27, and Joshua Keoke Andrade, 30.Joshua Lee Nevaquaya Boyd, 35, and Britney Helen Nibbs, 31.Michael James Putney, 60, and Rebecca Edwinia Putney, 56.James Lane Hooton, 73, and Evaggelia Marion, 58.Allex Jeffery Gann, 21, and Morgan Mae Magness, 23.Michael Troy Daniels, 51, and Audra Diane Jung, 49. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sandra Jean Short Anthony Lopez Jacqueline Marie Simmons Sebastian Jose Arellano Brandon Keith Langford Adriana Pena Bruce Lee Macgregor Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists