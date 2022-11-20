Marriage license Nov 20, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Alan Richardson, 69, and Sheila Jean Richardson, 68.Alexis Michelle McCartney, 19, and Ethan Wesley Howell, 21.Erica Lynn Slagle, 39, and Jacob Austin Slagle, 37.Jordan Lee Jones, 39, and Kenya Sherraine Jamison, 45.Tristen Lee Jaggers, 25, and Alyn Alma Bitsche-Kirby, 25.Lauren Elizabeth Shoopman, 30, and Christopher Thomas Zerzavy, 37. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sheila Jean Richardson John Alan Richardson Alexis Michelle Mccartney Ethan Wesley Howell Erica Lynn Slagle Jacob Austin Slagle Jordan Lee Jones Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists