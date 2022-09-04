Marriage license Sep 4, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Michelle English, 28, and Alex Williams, 28.Codie Ray Edwards, 30, and Christopher Richard Burk, 23.Alan Dale Rosenbaum, 73, and Linda Sue Johnson, 53.Luis Hernan Stevens, 43, and Adriana Elizabeth Gomez, 29.Cody Joseph Yinger, 30, and Ricardo Manuel Avilez, 27.Timothy Michael Scanlon, 26, and Alexis Renee Walker, 26.Sam Ray Page, 47, and Amanda Lynea Kilgore, 33.William Cody Schoolfield, 25, and Alexis Shanice Byrd, 25.Ty Lynn Murray, 26, and Kaityn Gayle Fowler, 23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linda Sue Johnson Alan Dale Rosenbaum Luis Hernan Stevens Codie Ray Edwards Christopher Richard Burk Adriana Elizabeth Gomez Cody Joseph Yinger Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists