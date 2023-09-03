Marriage license Sep 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joassaint Francois, 23, and Aneshae Doesha Smith, 21.Willie Raymond Tippens, 75, and Era Meshelle Ellison, 69.Amaree Anastasia Watson, 20, and Jalen Laurence Johnson, 27.Caleb Jonathan Walton, 22, and Jenifer Jazmin Hernandez-Vargas, 22.Megan Renee Wehmeier, 23, and Caden Glen Mcanally, 24. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Advertising Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists