agate Marriage license Mar 19, 2023

Alicia Beth Burnett, 42, and Robert Joseph Kaapuwai, 56.
Katie Mills Flynn, 28, and Marcus Gregory Brandt, 31.
Ryan Neal Bradshaw, 39, and Sarah Amanda Golden, 30.
Rocelious Rashad Johnson, 28, and Flory Itzel Alvarado Deleon, 28.
Silvia Christine Walker, 28, and Amar Jermaine Sutton, 22.
Nicolle Makenzi Terry, 29, and Johnathan Robert Lynn, 32.
Joshua Caleb Harris Wylie Palmer, 28, and Anna Grace Gallant, 22.
Brittney Elizabeth Jeanne Nolen, 28, and Avery Deon Gaines, 25.