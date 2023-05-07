agate Marriage license May 7, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kristena Lynn Landis, 31, and Vincent Clark Johnson, 32.Hailey Lynette Brinsfield, 27, and Frank Ortega III, 41.Russell Ray Dixon, 50, and Shelly Del Anderson, 52.Kyle Donovan Tolley, 26, and Jenna Leeanne Boytique-Hinojos, 26.John Gerald Bonomelli, 58, and Mary Catharine Campbell, 53.Brandon Michael Perdieu, 29, and Chelsea Lynn Rogers, 30.Casamarae Nicole Currey, 37, and Shelby Michael Pepper, 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists