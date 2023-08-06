Marriage license Aug 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marriage licenseJames Myer Bashore, 57, and Melissa Ann Stahlecker, 48.Skylar Mercedes Rose, 23, and Leonard Edward Hawkins Jr., 30.Alexis Madison Jablonski, 21, and Isaac Ray Brom, 24.Beau Charles Cowan, 25, and Chandler Dawn Shirley, 23.Keith Wayne Chasteen Jr., 53, and Carla Denise Dewberry, 46.Austin Riley Schuerfeld, 23, and Alyssa Marie Linder, 24.Derik Maurice O’Neal, 42, and Amanda Elaine Curtis, 34.Ramona Annette Bertoch, 29, and Xavier Marcell Evans, 30.Tommy Curtis Brooks, 39, and Rachel Elaine Carter, 38. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Non-criminal Law Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists