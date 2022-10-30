agate Mariage license Oct 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Destany Elizabeth Deluca, 32, and Joshua Luis Cantu, 40.Randy David Somerlott I , 39, and Allison Kay Kimbrell, 24.Robert James New, 67, and Mae Durine Grayson, 65.Jean'esa Lamiracle Lajour Jackson, 24, and Cristopher Deshawn Ford, 24.Jennifer Renee Beck, 38, and Brook Reed Nimsey, 39.Pepper Anne Yancey, 47, and Michael Ray Hallagin, 33.Elexzandria Dinashae Smith, 19, and Joshua Sean Spikes, 22.Eric Antonio Wright, 19, and Rachel Sherite Smith, 18.Meagan Ashley Amadon, 27, and Bailey Morgan White, 27.Marissa Elaina Alexander, 30, and Laura Ashley Calfy, 32. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morgan White Marissa Elaina Alexander Robert James New Allison Kay Kimbrell Meagan Ashley Amadon Laura Ashley Calfy Mae Durine Grayson Recommended for you Online Poll The City of Lawton has suggested building a new LATS transfer center in the W. Gore median between NW 3rd Street and NW 6th Street. You voted: Do you think this is a good choice? Do you think this is a poor choice? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists