Civil suits filedFreedom Mortgage Corporation v. Eddie Allen Atkinson and et. al., foreclosure.Plaza Services LLC v. Mathew Johnson, breach of agreement.Ray Marmolejos v. Claiborne Anthony Pherigo, indebtedness.Sterling Samuel v. Claiborne Anthony Pherigo, indebtedness.James Hunt Rebecca Hunt v. Chadd Mendiola, negligence.Great West Casualty Company and et. al. v. Christopher Gagne, negligence.Zanetta Robinson v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, breach of agreement.LVNV Funding LLC v. Susan E. Ramsey, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Mark Herber, indebtedness.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Tyrone Beverly, breach of agreement.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Destinee Barclay, breach of agreement.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Christy Komahcheet, breach of agreement.Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., v., Ryann Tso, breach of agreement.Fort Sill Federal Credit Union v. Connie Sue Brown, indebtedness.Fort Sill Federal Credit Union v. DeeAnna Lynn Johnston, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Mark A. Jones, indebtedness.BOKF NA Bank of Oklahoma v. Miranda A. Schlicht, and et. al., foreclosure.American Express National Bank v. Christina Wyatt, breach of agreement.Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Hernan Munoz and et. al. indebtedness.Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Christopher Johnston, indebtedness.Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Mark W. Cagle, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Jasmine R. Wallace, indebtedness.Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Hubert M. Tisdale, indebtedness.LVNV Funding LLC v. Marvin E. Adams, indebtedness.Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Richard H. Fisher, indebtedness.Springs Oaks Capital SPV LLC v. Paul Runyon, indebtedness.Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Stephanie J. McCray, friendly suit.Sekou Diawara v. City of Lawton Oklahoma, friendly suit.Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Leon Turney, breach of agreement.Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Thomas Tinsley, state tax enforcement.State of Oklahoma v. Jimmy Plaster, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Billy Curtsinger, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Airieus Ervin, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Antonio D Campbell, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Lonnie Moon, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma v. Keith Redding, indebtedness.Marriage licensesRaegan Alexis Zollars, 21, and Jonathan Jaxson Hughes, 20.Michael Chad Stringer, 49, and Jera Diane Linsley, 46.Jason Paul Jarrell Jr., 23, and Haylee Paige Deaton, 22.Paul Douglas Kelly, 66, and Peggy Marie Keithley, 47.James Melvin Hemsley, 49, and Sabrina Shanty Boyd, 43.Tristan Alan Sinning, 31, and Autumn Christina Marie Whitby, 29.Daniel Olvera III, 19, and Tayler Ray Ann Wutz, 21.Dylon Joseph Pawlowski and Deanna Jean Wolfe, ages unavailable.Steven Christopher Glasco and Kimberly Joy Walters, ages unavailable.