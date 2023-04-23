Court notes Apr 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Civil suitsUS Bank National Association v. Joey Lee Ulloa and et. al., foreclosure.Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Steven G. Reese and et. al., foreclosure.Jake Conner et. al. v. Arctic Cat Inc et. al., wrongful death.Derek Beardsley v. Bradley Albert, auto negligence.State of Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Leonard Johnson, state tax enforcement.Capital One NA v. Janette M. Hobrock, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Patricia M. Meza, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Kathryn L. Cottingham, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Richard W. Brantley, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Heather Alexander, indebtedness.Capital One NA v. Rodney E. Mitchell, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Jennifer I. Nunez and et. al., application for state tax enforcement.US Bank National Association v. Dustin Joseph Ballard and et. al., foreclosure.US Bank National Association v. Sarah A. Palczynsky and et. al., foreclosure.BOKF NA Bank of Oklahoma v. The Unknown Successors Mary Sue Massey and et. al., foreclosure.BOKF NA Bank of Oklahoma v. Ashley Bernard and et. al., foreclosure.Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Austin W. Graves, indebtedness.Discover Bank v. Sydney P. Meyer, indebtedness.Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company v. Taylor J. Ross, negligence.Capital One NA v. Seneca Y. Greene, indebtedness.Tidewater Finance Company et. al. v. Ashley Gill, indebtedness.State of Oklahoma EX REL v. Michael Ellis, application for state tax enforcement.American Express National Bank v. Lamontreo Moore, breach of agreement.Synchrony Bank v. Ronald E. Wolverton, indebtedness.Synchrony Bank v. Jason Keithley, indebtedness.Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Rozanna Rae Chavez and et. al., foreclosure.PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Christopher L. Thompson and et. al., foreclosure.Capital One NA v. Alexis L. Correa, indebtedness.Robert Newport v. Billy Ferris, auto negligence.Capital One NA v. David L. Thomas Jr., indebtedness.Marriage licensesDarcie Elizabeth-Ann Lindley, 31, and Damon Lee Burson, 26.Alisah Marie Santiago, 21, and Bryan Thomas Ramon Parrish 21.April Ann Kellam, 34, and William Lamont Gambrell, 57.Carlie Shane Cook, 27, and Colten James Stonebraker, 33.Aaliyah Tahdooahnippah, 24, and E’lijah Leigh Burgamy, 22.Jodi Machelle Zenns, 35, and Isabel Sarah Perez, 39.Bryan Christopher Weese, 34, and Kaitlyn Marie Westmoreland, 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Finance The Economy Banking Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists