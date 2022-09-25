Auto Finance USA LLC v. Collette Lee Bowman, indebetedness.
Arvest Bank Arvest Mortgage Company v. Lois I Hicks, et., al. foreclosure.
Bristol HC4 LLC v. RaDronna Leanne Kite, breach of agreement.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Corey Carson, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Danielle Chopan, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Kristin R Hurla, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Ae Dittmeyer, indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Heath M. Smith, indebtedness.
Crystal Brenner v. Colby Fullwood, auto negligence.
DeNice Glover v. Comanche County Memorial Hospital, medical negligence.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Sarah Crellin, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Sherry J. Neifert, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Kelcie L. Jaynesahkluah, indebtedness.
James Floyd and Dlisa Floyd v. City Of Lawton, friendly suit.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Tyler S. Romesburg, replevin.
Crown Asset Management LLC Comenity Capital Bank Overstock.Com v. Elouise Latoya Spann Simmons, indebtedness.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Janice Y Lovelace, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Reagan E. Hall, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Stephanie L. Thomas, indebtedness.
Saber Acceptance Co. LLC v. Travon J. Rouson, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC Santander Consumer USA Inc v. Aubree N. Adair, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC Comenity Bank Pier 1 Imports v. Elouise L. Spann Simmons, indebtedness.
Planet Home Lending LLC v. Daniel A Dunne, et., al., foreclosure.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Michael J Phillips, et., al., foreclosure.
Ally Bank v. Loyd Roberts Jr., foreclosure.
State Of Oklahoma Ex Rel v. Lindsey Strickland, indebtedness.
State Of Oklahoma Ex Rel v. Carolyn Johnson, indebtedness.
Bryant, Rodney v. Clinton Hoyt McMurtry, breach of agreement.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Juliana Medrano, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Michael Gillespie, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. David Desgalier, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Cherie Richey, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions INC v. Dustin Phillips, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Barbara Payne, indebtedness.
