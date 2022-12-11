Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Christine Dennis, foreclosure.
Teonna Thomas v. Robert Valdez, auto negligence.
Updated: December 11, 2022 @ 3:47 am
Tammie Delong, v. Lincare Holdings Inc, breach of agreement.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Christine Dennis, foreclosure.
Click N Close Inc v. Preston Gwoompi, et. al., foreclosure.
Gateway Mortgage Gateway First Bank v. Sara Price et. al., foreclosure.
BOKF NA Bank of Oklahoma v. James L Sikes, et. al., foreclosure.
Brandon David Shelkett v. Fluffys Apothecary, disability discrimination.
Sterling Bailey Jr v. Jamesena Quarles, indebtedness.
Cintas Corporation No 2 v. City of Lawton Oklahoma, breach of agreement.
Foursight Capital LLC v. Cynthia Allred, et. al., indebtedness.
Jill Ryans Estate of Donald Ryans Jr v. Waste Connections Of Oklahoma Inc, et. al., wrongful death.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Sandy Horton, et. al., indebtedness.
US Bank National Association v. Kristy R Keith, indebtedness.
US Bank National Association v. Donna Cameron, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Hannah Burris, indebtedness.
Ruth Sass v. Wal Mart Stores East LP Wal Mart Inc, negligence.
Discover Bank v. Aaron Payne, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma v. Eric Komahcheet et. al., indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Carry L Ramirez, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Stephanie McConnehey, indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Chelsea Hill, indebtedness.
Loandepot.com LLC v. Rodney Pettit, et.al., foreclosure.
Arvest Bank v. Thirty Three Hospitality, and et. al., breach of agreement.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Sally Albaugh, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Katrina Abraham, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Peter Morris, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Cynthia Dears, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. David Dunn, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Christine Weaver, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Nathan J Ross, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Francisco J Hernandez, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Stephanie Fuqua, et. al., breach of agreement.
Arvest Bank v. Francisco J Hernandez, breach of agreement.
